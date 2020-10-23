Judie Pickler Caudle, 96, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.

Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Centerview Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Galloway and Rev. Daniel Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1p.m. until 2 p.m.

Born December 14, 1923 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late John Cicero Pickler and Jencie Almond Pickler.

She was a retired employee of Wiscassett Mills and a member of Centerview Baptist Church. She was a member of the Women of Missions at Centerview Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Franklin Caudle, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1976.

She is survived by son Johnny N. Caudle, Sr. (Marla) of Albemarle, daughters Linda C. Hudson of New London and Diane C. Hatley (James) of Albemarle, sister Nellie Tucker of Albemarle; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Caudle was preceded in death by a son, Henry Franklin Caudle Jr., two brothers, James Ulas Pickler and Gilbert Pickler, and two sisters, Grace Dorsey and Estermaie Pickler.

Memorials may be made to Centerview Baptist Church Building Fund, 508 NE Connector, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Caudle family.

