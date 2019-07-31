Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
View Map

Judy (Mauldin) Almond


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy (Mauldin) Almond Obituary
Judy Mauldin Almond, 65, of New London passed away July 30, 2019 in her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with the Rev. Keith Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Born July 7, 1954 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late James David Mauldin and Otis Lowder Mauldin.
She was a retired nurse, having worked at Hospice of Stanly County and other local facilities.
She dearly loved her grandchildren.
Mrs. Almond is survived by her husband, Ewell Ray Almond of the home; son Matthew Almond of Albemarle; daughters Julie Almond Bowers of Charlotte and Stephanie Almond Hooks of Brattleboro, Vt.; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffrey Steven Hooks Jr.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now