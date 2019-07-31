|
|
Judy Mauldin Almond, 65, of New London passed away July 30, 2019 in her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with the Rev. Keith Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Born July 7, 1954 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late James David Mauldin and Otis Lowder Mauldin.
She was a retired nurse, having worked at Hospice of Stanly County and other local facilities.
She dearly loved her grandchildren.
Mrs. Almond is survived by her husband, Ewell Ray Almond of the home; son Matthew Almond of Albemarle; daughters Julie Almond Bowers of Charlotte and Stephanie Almond Hooks of Brattleboro, Vt.; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeffrey Steven Hooks Jr.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019