Judy Kay Culp

Judy Kay Culp, of Greensboro, passed away on July 13, 2019.

She was born on May 20, 1946 to the late Bain and Blanche Culp of Badin.

She attended North Stanly High School and Appalachian State University, graduating with a B.S. degree in Education.

She taught public school in the Guilford County Schools, primarily Kiser Junior High until her retirement in 2000.

She is survived by one sister, Linda Stafford and her husband Ron of Mint Hill; nephews, Scott Stafford and wife Jennifer and daughter Olivia of Mint Hill, Chris Stafford and wife Michelle and their children, Cameron, Tayia and Kit of Midland;, and, of course, her four-legged friend Lucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 202 Centreport Drive, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27409.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Heritage Greens, especially April and Community Hospice caregivers, especially LuAnn.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Other services will be private.

