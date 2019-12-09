|
|
Julia Hilda (Honeycutt) Shrout, resident of Keizer, Ore., died Nov. 19, 2019 at the age of 95.
She was born to Lewis and Julia Honeycutt on July 4, 1924, in Hickory.
Her family moved to Albemarle where her father established Honeycutt Shoe Shop in the 1930s.
Her parents were active lay leaders in the Church of God.
After Julia graduated from Albemarle High School, she began working as city editor of The Stanly News & Press.
She attended college in Indiana where she met Bill Shrout. They married in 1947 and shared 62 years of marriage together until his passing.
Julia is survived by one daughter, two sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Detailed obit can be viewed at www.vtgolden.com/julia-h-shrout.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 9, 2019