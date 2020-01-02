Home

Justin Burleson


1985 - 2019
Justin Burleson Obituary
Justin Burleson, a loving husband, father and son, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28 at his home.
His celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Born March 19, 1985, he is survived by his wife, Aimee Burleson, daughter, Addyson, and son, Reed.
He is the son of Valerie and David Putnam and Alton and Denise Burleson. Justin is also survived by his grandmother, Ophelia Blalock, and brothers, Kris Burleson (Karen), Nick Putnam (Hannah) and Jason Putnam. Justin also dearly loved his nephew and niece, Cameron and Savannah Burleson. Justin is also survived by many dear cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make gifts in Justin's memory to a cause very dear to Justin's and his family's heart, Brunswick Christian Recovery Center, 1994 Ash Little River Road, Ash, NC 28420.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
