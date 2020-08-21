1/1
Katherine Faye (Clark) Efird
1926 - 2020
Katherine Faye Clark Efird, of Albemarle, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Spring Arbor in Albemarle.
Faye was born on September 9, 1926, in Stanly County to the late Claude H. Clark and Leora Hahn Clark.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, G. Chad Efird in 2009; brother, Jack D. Clark; and sister, Jane C. Cheek.
Faye graduated from Endy High School and afterward attended Morgan Business School.
In her early years she worked at Morrow Brothers & Heath in Albemarle, and later at Southeastern Lighting Center in Albemarle.
She was a former volunteer at SRMC and Hospice of Stanly and Uwharrie, and was a member of Canton Baptist Church, serving on various committees.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy E. Page and husband, Don, of Norwood; son, Jeffrey C. Efird, Sr. and wife, Cheryl, of Norwood; grandson, Jeffrey Chad Efird, Jr. and wife, Ginger, of Albemarle; granddaughters, Brinn Page of Charleston, SC; Leigh Page of Sidney, Australia; and two great-granddaughters, Lily Efird and Ivy Efird.
At her request, there will be a private graveside funeral service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery, Albemarle.
The family would like to thank the workers at Spring Arbor for the loving care they provided for Faye during her time there. They would also like to thank the workers from Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Canton Baptist Church (24615, Endy Road, Albemarle, NC 28001), Hospice of Stanly and Uwharrie, or a charity of donor's choice.
Stanly Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
