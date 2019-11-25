|
|
Katherine Juanita Hartsell Huneycutt, 84, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, Nov. 22, 2019, with her husband of 62 years by her side.
She was born Oct. 11, 1935 to the late Michael A. Hartsell and Bonnie Rowell Hartsell.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cornelia Alexander, and brothers, Boyce, Kenneth, Jay Lee, Lance and Gary Hartsell. She is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Georgia Lee Huneycutt Jenkins.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Quentin Huneycutt; sisters, Betty Dennis and her husband Charlie, and Colleen McEachern; and brother, Earnie Hartsell and wife Jane.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Stanfield. The funeral service followed, officiated by the Rev. Dwight Mabry and the Rev. Carey Snellings. Burial followed at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Philadelphia Baptist church, 12568 Philadelphia Church Road, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Huneycutt family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019