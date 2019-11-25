Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Katherine Juanita (Hartsell) Huneycutt


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Juanita (Hartsell) Huneycutt Obituary
Katherine Juanita Hartsell Huneycutt, 84, passed from this world into the arms of Jesus, Nov. 22, 2019, with her husband of 62 years by her side.
She was born Oct. 11, 1935 to the late Michael A. Hartsell and Bonnie Rowell Hartsell.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cornelia Alexander, and brothers, Boyce, Kenneth, Jay Lee, Lance and Gary Hartsell. She is also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Georgia Lee Huneycutt Jenkins.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Quentin Huneycutt; sisters, Betty Dennis and her husband Charlie, and Colleen McEachern; and brother, Earnie Hartsell and wife Jane.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Stanfield. The funeral service followed, officiated by the Rev. Dwight Mabry and the Rev. Carey Snellings. Burial followed at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Philadelphia Baptist church, 12568 Philadelphia Church Road, Stanfield, NC 28163.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Huneycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -