Kathleen Culp Almond, 83, of Mt. Gilead passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Stony Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Albemarle, with the Rev. Mac Dennis will officiate. The family received friends from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home of Mt. Gilead.
Kathleen was born April 13, 1936 in Stanly County to the late Raymond and Doris Kirk Culp.
She was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Gilead High School and a retiree of Jordan Lumber Company.
Kathleen loved music, bluegrass, playing the piano, square dancing with Johnny, beautiful flowers, watching her hummingbirds and collecting lighthouses.
She also loved community service and enjoyed her time with the Amity Club, Mt. Gilead Spirit and Mt. Gilead Museum.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Johnny L. Almond Sr. of the home; one son, Johnny L. Almond Jr. (Trey Lincoln) of Troy; and one daughter, Kathy L. Almond (John C. Whitley) of Albemarle.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 215 Campground Road, West End. NC 27376 or Stony Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
