Kathleen Irene Stafford went to be with the Lord at 5:45 p.m. July 22, 2019.
Born Dec. 29, 1968, she was a wonderful mother, wife, sister and daughter. She would do anything for anyone.
She is survived by her husband, Victor Stafford; children, Corey J. Winne (Joanna) (Carson), Katy J. Winne (Sylvester); her mother, Shirley Wilber; her sisters, Tammy B. and Heather Wilber; niece, Jasmin Wilber; and many other family members located in New York.
There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at City Lake in Albemarle.
Anyone who would like to send flowers or cards may send them to her home at 105 Maple St. in Badin (PO Box 1152).
