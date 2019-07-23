Home

Kathleen Irene Stafford


1968 - 2019
Kathleen Irene Stafford Obituary
Kathleen Irene Stafford went to be with the Lord at 5:45 p.m. July 22, 2019.
Born Dec. 29, 1968, she was a wonderful mother, wife, sister and daughter. She would do anything for anyone.
She is survived by her husband, Victor Stafford; children, Corey J. Winne (Joanna) (Carson), Katy J. Winne (Sylvester); her mother, Shirley Wilber; her sisters, Tammy B. and Heather Wilber; niece, Jasmin Wilber; and many other family members located in New York.
There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at City Lake in Albemarle.
Anyone who would like to send flowers or cards may send them to her home at 105 Maple St. in Badin (PO Box 1152).
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019
