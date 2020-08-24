Kathleen P. Dutton, 97, of New London, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Mrs. Dutton was born September 22, 1922 to the late John Simeon and Janie Plyler Pickler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Dutton Sr., son, Gary B. Dutton, brother, Heath Pickler, and sisters, Ann Almond, Zelma Hall and Johnnye Thompson.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Harry H. Dutton, Jr. and wife Kathy of Durham; grandsons, Matthew H. Dutton and wife Arrin of Raleigh and Brian W. Dutton and wife Moira of Cary; great-grandchildren, Chase, Davis, Vance, Charlotte, Dylan, and Owen Dutton; brother, J.P. Pickler; and sister, Janell Hawkins.
Prior to retiring to New London, Kathleen and Harry lived in Arlington Va. where she worked as an Executive Assistant to the Director of the Federal Highway Administration.
As an extremely organized retired individual, she put her detailed skills to work in her new community by becoming a member of the Albemarle Women's Club, the Dogwood Garden Club and charter member of the Wednesday Sewing Club.
She worked for the Board of Elections and in the Stanly County Tax Accessor's office, among time spent serving her church in various roles.
Gardening, cooking, quilting were her favorite pastimes.
Most importantly, Kathleen found comfort in her family and friends, pride in her country, and beauty in everything around her. She embraced God's simple gifts and lived a life of daily gratitude.
To her family, she was a both a pillar of strength and an example of unfiltered love.
To all those who knew her, she was a true southern woman who knew the meaning of hard work, the power of prayer and the gift of grace.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Kathleen's caregivers, Treesy Noles, Renee Huneycutt, Judy Bartley and Karen Anderson.
The funeral service was at Kendalls Baptist Church, 32157 Kendalls Church Road, New London, Monday, August 24 at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Kent Little and Rev. Christian Herring. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC and Kendalls Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Dutton family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.