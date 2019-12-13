|
|
Kathryn Hale Neel passed away with her family by her side Dec. 11, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Stonehaven II in Charlotte.
She was born June 30, 1930 in Bluefield, W.Va. to Dorothy Johnston and Ira Chapman Hale.
Kathryn grew up in Pearisburg, Va., where she met the love of her life, Jack Neel. Kathryn and Jack were married in 1950.
Kathryn graduated from James Madison University in 1951 with a B.S. in Education.
She and Jack lived in several military and civilian locations before settling for good in Albemarle (55 years).
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, of 69 years.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Maya (Vic), Kathryn Neel (Mark Skelton), Joanne Hesley, Linda Maloney (Mike) and Elizabeth Neel (Chip Taylor).
Kathryn loved her grandchildren, Sky Maya, Sara Maya, Will Skelton (Stephanie), Elizabeth Skelton, Daniel Coggins, Charlie Coggins (Ashley), Melanie Huneycutt (Bradley), Andrew Maloney, Julie Rutledge (Ty), Kalyn Rush, Jack Rush, Lauren Rush, Claire Maloney, Carole Taylor and Hank Taylor.
She adored her three great-grandchildren, Callie, Robbie and Meredith.
She is also survived by four sisters, Nancy Polsgrove, Mary Cameron, Janet Hamlin and Jane Lichtenstein, and her brother, Bob Hale.
Kathryn was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church of Albemarle for over 50 years and enjoyed being involved with the youth group and Methodist Women's groups.
She also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program. She loved animals, was an avid Bridge player and greatly enjoyed sports. She was a dedicated fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Albemarle Bulldogs.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Sanctuary at Stonehaven II and Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, for their loving and stimulating care during her last few months.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, 172 N. Second St., Albemarle.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, Central United Methodist Church of Albemarle, or any Therapy Dog organization of the contributor's choice.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Neel family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019