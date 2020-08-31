Kathy Ann Parrish Harrison, 67, of Denton went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.

Her funeral will be a graveside service at Mt. View Memorial Gardens, Old Camp Rd in Denton, NC at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with Pastor Stoney Benfield, Pastor Tony Thomas and Pastor Gerald Ward officiating

Born January 18, 1953 in High Point, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Reece Parrish and Ethel Lee Quick Parrish.

She was a member of Prospect Baptist in Albemarle, NC, where she sang in the choir while also supporting her husband with much prayer and devotion.

Together their desire was to be faithful to each other and most of all faithful to God.

Mrs. Harrison graduated from Bishop High School in 1971 in Bishop, CA before moving to NC and studying cosmetology.

In the fall of 1972 she met the honey of her life, Jerry. They were married on November 22, 1973. In 1981 they were blessed with their daughter, Andrea Dawn. God blessed them with the best son-in-law in the world, Todd Culp, in 2001.

Todd and Andrea were married and in 2005, Lela Claire was born and then in 2009 Sadie Ann was born. They were the light of her life. She loved her family and enjoyed taking them shopping.

Kathy worked in textile for many years after she was married. She later worked for about 20 years at the Bible Book Store in Salisbury, NC. She also taught school at Open Door Academy in Richfield in the 1980s.

She loved kids and was such a giving person of herself and never to be selfish.

She was a woman that helped change many kids in her different ministries of the churches she attended. Always a smile and kind word with a candy bag for all those who had a sweet tooth. She sang in the choir was a lady of many talents, which of the greatest was to love her family and friends by the giving of herself as mother, wife, and Grammy.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Walter Harrison of the home; daughter, Andrea Harrison Culp and husband Todd of Richfield; granddaughters, Lela Claire Culp and Sadie Ann Culp; sisters, Patty Ludwig of Phoenix, AZ, Chris Gonos of Phoenix, AZ, Teresa Thomas of Bishop, CA, Karen Marwin of Reno, NV, Sandra Wilkinson, of Phoenix, AZ, Terri Lynn Browning of Henderson, NV; brothers, Jerry Schmere Jr. of Florida, Reece Parrish of Thomasville, NC, Harold Parrish of Denton, NC, and Terri Sprinkle of Thomasville, NC; two stepfathers, Jerry Schmere Sr. of Henderson, NV and Russell Marwin of Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Deanie DeHart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store