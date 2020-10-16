Kay Eudy, 71, of Locust, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Mrs. Eudy was born December 31, 1948 to the late Howard and Lectie Hatley Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her aunt, Della Mae Hatley.
Kay enjoyed growing flowers and watching birds.
She had a love of literature and was found reading at any given moment.
The family received friends from 2:15-2:45 p.m., on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Meadow Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 20063 Meadow Creek Church Road, Locust. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m., officiated by Elder Eddie Fowler. Committal concluded in the church cemetery.
Kay is survived by her husband, Fred Michael "Mike" Eudy of Locust, NC; sister, Judy Chynoweth and husband, David, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; niece, Carolyn Chynoweth of Dallas, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Meadow Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Tim Herring, 3219 Baucom Manor Road, Monroe, NC 28110 or Tucker Hospice, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC. 28081.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Eudy family.
