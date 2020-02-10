|
Keith Avery Morton, 71, of Stanfield, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home.
His funeral with full military rights was Monday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Hyde and Rev. Ronny Russell officiating. The family received friends Sunday at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust.
Mr. Morton was born on Nov. 19, 1948 in Stanly County to the late Vance Morton and Dortha Whitley Morton.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as Sgt. E4 from Aug. 6, 1968 until July 27, 1972.
He later became a mechanic with Otis Elevator Company and retired after 34 years of service.
He was a member of Mission Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He worked in the baby nursery for 30-plus years where he was known as "Mr. Keith" or "Papa Keith." He truly loved the children and they loved him just as much.
Keith was also a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors #135 of Charlotte.
He enjoyed dove hunting, camping and piddling in his shop.
Mr. Morton is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marie Floyd Morton of the home, sons; Bradley Morton of Asheville, Britt Morton (Stephen Swoap) of Greensboro and Brian Morton (Trixie) of Albemarle; grandchildren, Jayde Morton, Luxe Morton, Kimber Morton, Nathaniel Swoap, Hayden Swoap; mother-in-law, Peggy Floyd of Stanfield; sister, Joyce Morton Hunsucker (Roegell Hunsucker) of Albemarle; brothers, Dale Morton of Norwood, Sherrill Morton (Shelia) of Locust and Marcus Morton (Renee) of Locust. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, especially Crystal Thomas, who he loved like a daughter and was caregiver for over two years.
Also, to Renee Morton, Brandi Burleson, Sherri Ferguson and Janet Huntley who gave great love as well as care.
Memorials may be made to Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 and Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Morton family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020