Keith Lindsey Stallings


1975 - 2019
Keith Lindsey Stallings Obituary
Keith Lindsey Stallings, 44, of Mount Pleasant passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis.
A visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Born March 27, 1975 in Albemarle, he was the son of Roy Lee Robert Stallings Jr. of Mount Pleasant and Gloria Jean Surratt Stallings of Albemarle.
He worked as a carpenter. He loved raising chickens and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved his dog Lilly.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Margie Boone of Mount Pleasant; sister Angela Goodman (Larry) of Rockwell; brother Neil Stallings (Heidi) of Burnsville; three nieces, Celeste, Olivia and Madelyn LeBlanc; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 17 to July 18, 2019
