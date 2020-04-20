|
Kendra Turner Whitley, 56, of Norwood passed away peacefully Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. Rev. Flynn Richardson will officiate. Kendra will lie in state from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home where friends are welcome to pay their respects privately.
Kendra was born Oct. 31, 1963 in Cumberland County, North Carolina to Richard and Emily Howell Turner of Norwood.
She was a 1982 graduate of South Stanly High School and a 1984 graduate of Stanly Community College where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. She was a retired LPN for the N.C. Department of Corrections and a member of Porter Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Don Whitley of the home; one daughter, Megan Todd DePasquale (Philip) of Albemarle; and one son, Seth Turner Todd (Alicia) of Albemarle; one sister, Melissa Jo Huneycutt (Scottie) and their son, Wesley, of Albemarle; two stepdaughters, Tabithia Whitley Thompson (Anthony) of Norwood and Carol Whitley Furr (E.J.) of Albemarle; and four grandchildren, Matthew Todd, Payton and Braxton Furr and Mason Thompson. Also surviving are her beloved pets.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Ava and Wyatt Thompson; her first husband and father of her children, Steven Todd; and her grandparents, Henry and Louise Turner and D.F. and Clara Throneburg, as well as her favorite uncle, Randy Throneburg.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the .
Due to an order issued by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020