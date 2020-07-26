Kenneth Martin Boles, 81, of Peachland, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by family.
Mr. Boles was born January 30, 1939 in Richmond County to the late Charlie Martin Boles and the late Myrtice Frances Boles.
He was also preceded in death by stepson, Eric Sanders; and brother, Fred Boles.
Kenneth was retired from the City of Albemarle where he was a supervisor of the Water and Sewer Department.
Kenneth loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He took great pride in his home, where he had a special fondness of gardening and yardwork. He cared for animals, especially his dogs.
Kenneth enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling lots of places, and visiting Oak Island, all with Lisa.
He frequently would have coffee while chatting on his CB radio, where he made lots of friendships that lasted over the years.
Kenneth was always compassionate and giving and was there to help anyone in need.
He was a great man who will be deeply missed by all of his friends and loved ones.
A graveside will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Smith Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 25711 Old School Road, Oakboro, officiated by Rev. Don Burleyson.
Survivors include wife of 20 years, Lisa Boles; grandchildren, Dominick, Demitri and Erica Hammond, all of the home; grandchild, Abby Burleson of Albemarle; stepchildren; Krystal Surratt of Norwood and Danny Burleson of Albemarle; and brother, David Boles and wife Sarah of Taylorsville.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Boles family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.