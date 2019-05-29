Services Ridge Funeral Home 908 Albemarle Road Asheboro , NC 27203 (336) 626-2115 Kenneth Odell "Kenny Bob" Bryant

1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kenneth "Kenny Bob" Odell Bryant, 54, of Asheboro, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.

A celebration of life services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, everyone is invited to the home to continue the celebration.

Born on June 5, 1964 in Dunn, Kenny was the son of the late Edward Clayton Bryant and Grace Lee Bryant.

He graduated from Southwestern Randolph High School in 1984.

On June 1, 2019 he was scheduled to retire from the Randolph County School System after 30 years of service.

Kenny was also a certified flight instructor and commercial pilot. Kenny had many hobbies including building and flying model airplanes, hunting, fishing, hiking, restoring things, playing fiddle, motorcycling, horseback riding and spending time in the Virginia mountains with his chosen family.

Surviving are his wife, Zillian Starnes Bryant of the home; brother, Jackie L. Bryant and wife, Gracie, of Asheboro; brothers-in-law, Benny Drye, Joel C. Starnes, Allen W. Starnes and wife, Diane; sisters-in-law, Bonnie S. Barbee and husband Ted, Tammie S. Helms and husband, Gary, Linda P. Starnes; niece, Valerie Bryant of Asheboro; nephews, Jeffery Bryant and wife, Sonya, of Asheboro, Chris Bryant and wife, Nicole, of Randleman; and 46 additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that proudly called him "Uncle Kenny."

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at Ridge Funeral Home and other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or the .

Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 29 to May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries