Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 626-2115

Kenneth Odell "Kenny Bob" Bryant


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Odell "Kenny Bob" Bryant Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny Bob" Odell Bryant, 54, of Asheboro, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.
A celebration of life services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, everyone is invited to the home to continue the celebration.
Born on June 5, 1964 in Dunn, Kenny was the son of the late Edward Clayton Bryant and Grace Lee Bryant.
He graduated from Southwestern Randolph High School in 1984.
On June 1, 2019 he was scheduled to retire from the Randolph County School System after 30 years of service.
Kenny was also a certified flight instructor and commercial pilot. Kenny had many hobbies including building and flying model airplanes, hunting, fishing, hiking, restoring things, playing fiddle, motorcycling, horseback riding and spending time in the Virginia mountains with his chosen family.
Surviving are his wife, Zillian Starnes Bryant of the home; brother, Jackie L. Bryant and wife, Gracie, of Asheboro; brothers-in-law, Benny Drye, Joel C. Starnes, Allen W. Starnes and wife, Diane; sisters-in-law, Bonnie S. Barbee and husband Ted, Tammie S. Helms and husband, Gary, Linda P. Starnes; niece, Valerie Bryant of Asheboro; nephews, Jeffery Bryant and wife, Sonya, of Asheboro, Chris Bryant and wife, Nicole, of Randleman; and 46 additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that proudly called him "Uncle Kenny."
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at Ridge Funeral Home and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or the .
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now