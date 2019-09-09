|
Kimberly Elaine Ingold, 50, of Norwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Her funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Silver Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Little officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Kim was born Sept. 6, 1969 in Albemarle, and was the daughter of Labon and Joyce Tucker Ingold.
She was a graduate of South Stanly High School and she received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University, a Master's of Art in Education from East Carolina University and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership Studies at North Carolina A & T.
Miss Ingold was a teacher with the Anson County School System for 24 years. She was an assistant cheerleader coach at North Carolina State and the Anson County Schools.
In addition to her teaching profession, she was also a professional photographer as well as a promoter and public relations person for several beach music bands, including Kendrix Singletary. She also designed logos for numerous beach music albums.
Kim was a very active member of Silver Springs Baptist Church. She was a long-time member of 4-H and even made 4-H the topic of her doctoral dissertation. Kim was a supervisor at the PNC Center for Performances and was a member of the I Love Beach Music Association and of the Wolfpack Club.
Kim is survived by two brothers, Terry Ingold and wife, Elaine, of Albemarle and Doug Ingold and wife, Pam, of Kannapolis; niece, McKenzie Huneycutt; two great-nephews, Smith Huneycutt and Reece Huneycutt; and a great-niece, Aubrey Cataldo.
The family requests that memorials be made to Silver Springs Baptist Church, 16072 N.C. Highway 138, Norwood, NC 28128 or to an endowment created for Kim: checks can be made payable to the N.C. Agricultural Foundation, Memo Line: Kim Ingold 4H Photography, Communications, and Expressive Arts, Campus Box 7645, NC State University, Raleigh, NC 27695-7645.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019