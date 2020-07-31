Kimberly LeeAnn Harwood, 29, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her uncle's home.
Ms. Harwood was born June 11, 1991 in Stanly County to Randy Lee Harwood and Angela Renee Harwood.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, James and Lilly Hatley; grandparents, Hurley and Mary Harwood; Lonnie and Loretta Banks; stepmother, Jackie Lee Harwood; and uncle, Daniel Lonnie Britt, Jr.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Kevin Munson. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 East Main St., Albemarle.
In addition to her parents, Kimberly is survived by son, Jaden Lee Heidel; sisters, Brandi Ann Harwood, Stephanie Renee Harwood, Angela Dawn Harwood; super natural siblings, Cassie Marie Thor, Heather Louise Yang, Jessica Peterson Price and Allen Thomas Lemon.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Harwood family.
