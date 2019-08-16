|
Lana Glover McPherson, 63, of Albemarle, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel officiated by the Rev. Joe Smith.
Mrs. McPherson was born Oct. 31, 1955 in Stanly County to the late Larry Glover and Pearlie Harper Fraley.
Lana is survived by her husband, Donald Lewis McPherson; daughter, Kimberly McPherson Kanode (Todd) of Christiansburg, Va.; grandson, Jonathan Kanode; brothers, Brant Glover of Albemarle and Mark Glover of New London; and sister, Cassie Glover of New London.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the McPherson family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019