Lanny Joe Hinson, 70, of Norwood, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Pastor Brandon King and John Amirtharaj will officiate and burial will follow at Rehobeth Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hinson, more affectionately known as "Papa Joe," was born Dec. 30, 1949 in Stanly County to the late Billy Alexander and Flonnie Phillips Hinson.
He was a 1968 graduate of South Stanly High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He retired as a project manager from Premiere Fibers after 43 years.
Joe loved spending time with his family, especially fishing with his boys and working in his garden.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Simmons Hinson of the home; his children, Zana Lee Helms (Jeremy) of Norwood, Joseph Cliffton Hinson (Brandy) of Norwood, Paul Allon Lee of Norwood and Billy Joe Hinson (Megan) of Mt. Gilead; 11 grandchildren, Whitney, Peyton and Tanner Lambert, Jaiden, Jordan and Cady Hinson, Trinity and Trevin Lee, and Clara and Rae Hinson; a special niece, Kimberly Flores of Alabama; and a special great-nephew, 2nd Lt. Nicolas Flores of Mississippi; brothers and sisters, Roger Hinson (Cathy) of Norwood, Mitzie Callicutt of Albemarle and Larry Hinson of Albemarle; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020