Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Larry Brady Kimrey


1942 - 2019
Larry Brady Kimrey Obituary
Larry Brady Kimrey, 77, of Albemarle passed away Nov. 19, 2019 in the Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Reese Linnell and Mr. Bradley Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Aquadale Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born July 27, 1942 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Cecil Brady Kimrey and Hazel Maxine Mauldin Kimrey.
He was a member of Prospect Baptist Church and a 33-year employee of Alcoa. He enjoyed camping, deep sea fishing, football, John Wayne movies and NASCAR racing. He loved Christmas and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Efird Kimrey of the home; Wanda Poplin and husband Kenneth of New London, Debbie Holt (Michael) of Albemarle, Larry Brady "Brad" Kimrey II and wife Sherry of Biscoe; brother, Ernest Kimrey of Albemarle; six grandchildren, Shannon Poplin, Holly Poplin, William Poplin, Laura Carriker, Phillip Holt and Bradley Holt; and seven great-grandchildren, Maggie, Riley, Logan, Cameron, Liam, Gabriel and Nathaniel.
A brother, William Jerry Kimrey, preceded him in death.
Memorials may be made to the Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
