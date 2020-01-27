Home

Larry Dale Klappenbach


1934 - 2020
Larry Dale Klappenbach Obituary
Larry Dale Klappenbach, 86, of Mt. Gilead, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at First Lutheran Church in Albemarle with Rev. James E. Laurence officiating. Inurnment will follow at First Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Larry was born Jan. 23, 1934 in Verndale, Minn., to the late August Klappenbach and Anna Marie Becker Klappenbach.
He received a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Idaho. Larry later retired from General Electric in Atlanta, Ga. as an electrical engineer.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Albemarle. He loved wood working, clock building, model trains and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Tiffany Traynham Klappenbach of the home; three sons, David Klappenbach (Elizabeth) of Laurens, Iowa, Brian Klappenbach of Raleigh and Bruce Klappenbach (Shannon) of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Preston Klappenbach, Andy Klappenbach, Charlie Klappenbach and Elliott Klappenbach; and one brother, Norman Klappenbach of Kingsland, Alaska.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Lutheran Church in Albemarle.
Memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church 230 South Second St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Klappenbach family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
