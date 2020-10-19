On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Larry Eugene Thomas, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73 in Orlando, Florida.
Larry was born on October 1, 1947, to Jesse Eugene and Ona Mae Thomas in Albemarle, NC.
Larry worked for many years as a radio personality across the state of North Carolina, settling in Albemarle at WABZ in the early 1980s.
Later on, he was the finance manager at Confederate Chevrolet and also worked in the insurance and funeral industries. He finished his career in the racing world he loved so much, serving for 17 years as Events and Public Relations Manager at Concord Speedway in Midland, NC.
Larry was gifted with many talents, and seemed to always be involved in a project. He excelled as a writer, actor, television commercial producer, and even painter. He loved working on NASCAR and Formula 1 model cars, and in his later years, enjoyed racing and building digital models online in iRacing.
Larry also spent many seasons with the Uwharrie Players as on-stage talent in favorite roles like "Froggy" LeSeuer in "The Foreigner" and Julian Winston in "Cactus Flower," and provided lighting and sound design, installation and direction for myriad shows through the years. He is fondly remembered as the dynamic director of "The Witness," a passion play and musical which was a staple in the Easter traditions of First Assembly of God and the larger community.
Though Larry was known for having a "spine of steel," and often "pulled the pigtails" of the ones he loved, he was a loving and tender father and grandfather. He loved his wife, daughters and sons-in-law, and absolutely adored his two grandsons.
His love of family even spilled over into his time at Concord Speedway. After retiring and relocating to Florida, Larry would often watch a race and exclaim, "There's one of my kids!" He was endlessly excited to see the success of young racers and old friends.
The man also loved a great steak. The rarer, the better.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Shelby ("Dick") Kimrey.
He is survived by his wife Judith Bell Thomas, daughters Shannon Thomas (Dave) Kropf-all of Orlando, Fla., and Bethany Ann (Robin) Mathews, and their sons, Grayson Wayne Mathews and Julian Thomas Mathews - of Wesley Chapel, NC. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Durell) Howard and brother-in-law Richard "Dick" Kimrey.
He frequently mentioned his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, October 24 at The Gathering in Albemarle, NC. You can attend in person or watch online.
Attend in Person: The Gathering is located at 175 N. 1st Street, Albemarle, NC 28001. COVID-19 safety measures including face masks and social distancing are required. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the memorial service at 2 p.m.
Watch Online: The memorial celebration will also be live streamed at www.LarryThomas.org.
You are invited to watch online on Saturday, October 24 at 2 p.m.
Flowers or donations may be sent to The Gathering.
Gifts to the widow's fund can be made at www.LarryThomas.org.