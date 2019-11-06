Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery
20987 N.C. Highway 73
Albemarle, NC
View Map

Larry Martin Sides


1942 - 2019
Larry Martin Sides Obituary
Larry Martin Sides, 77, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
He was born July 12, 1942 in Albemarle, son of the late Martin Luther Sides and Sarah Lee Sides.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Aldridge Sides, formerly of Albemarle, now of North Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Lee Ann Connell and her husband Douglas of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandsons, Matthew Connell and Graham Connell.
Larry was a graduate of Pfeiffer College.
A graveside service was at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle, with the Rev. David Talbert officiating.
The family has requested that memorial contributions in Larry's name be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 N.C. Highway 73 Albemarle, NC 28001.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
