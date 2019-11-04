|
|
Latha Lucille Liles Fisher, age 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel with Michael Hurlbert officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fisher was born May 3, 1934 in Stanly County, a daughter of the late L. L. (Lonnie) and Verna Barbee Liles.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Fisher, five sisters and seven brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Greta Hatley of Concord, and Greg Fisher and wife, Nicole, of Kannapolis; granddaughter, Erza Violet Hatley; stepgrandsons, Jacob and Nicholas Wingler; sister, Evelyn Hobbs of Concord; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
The March of Dimes is very special to this family, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to March of Dimes 4833-E, Berewick Town Center Dr., Suite E177, Charlotte, NC 28278.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019