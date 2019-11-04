|
|
Latissua "Tish" Jean Hartsell, 52, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
She was born Sept. 6, 1967 in Concord, North Carolina to J.C. Page and Gloretta Harvell.
Tish was a graduate of Stanly Community College with a degree in Applied Science. She was the owner of Piedmont Painting of Albemarle.
Latissua loved cooking and sitting in front of a fire as some of her favorite hobbies. Tish was also known to be one who loved to care for family and friends.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home Midland, officiated by Pastors Clinton Efird and Rufus Fulcher. The burial will follow at the Clarks Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery at N.C. Highway 200, Stanfield.
Survivors include husband, Billy Joe Hartsell of Albemarle; daughters, Keely Yow and Nicole Dixon; father, J.C. Page and wife Alice; mother, Gloretta Morgan (Arnold). Also surviving are sister, Angie Morgan (Gary), and brother, Chad Morgan (Christy). She was a grandmother of three granddaughters and one special grandson.
Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 28699 Millingport Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019