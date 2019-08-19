|
Laura Louise Lambert Burleson, 86, formerly of Albemarle, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home in Statesville, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with her daughter, Barbara, and favorite caregiver, Ms. Dawn "Shay" Thompson by her side.
Mrs. Burleson was born Feb. 11, 1933 to the late Paul and Fannie Lambert.
Mrs. Burleson was the oldest of five children and described herself as Mama's girl and Daddy's boy, who would do whatever work needed to be done. She was a 1951 graduate of Endy School and the valedictorian of her class.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jahala Lambert Almond, brother-in-Law, Bob Eudy, and her husband, Alvin, who passed in 2013.
Mrs. Burleson was the mother of four surviving children, Perry (Ruth) Burleson, Terry (Donna) Burleson, Alan (Viola) Burleson and Barbara (Terry) O'Brien. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and was thrilled to know she has another great-grandbaby on the way. She has many loving friends and family.
She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Faye (Belvin) Lambert, Terry (Nancy) Lambert Eudy, and brother, Dwight (Judy) Lambert.
In her life, there was no one more precious to her than her Lambert sisters and brother, other than her beloved husband, Alvin, who was her high school sweetheart and the love of her life throughout their marriage of 62 years.
Mrs. Burleson raised her children, gardened for food, did taxes for Burleson tax service and was the head of Allison Manufacturing quality control. She also cared for her mother-in-law, and later for her husband, during their prolonged illnesses.
Mrs. Burleson loved birds, flowers, butterflies, and babies, especially her grands.
The celebration of her life will be held at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Albemarle on Thursday, Aug. 22, with a visitation at 1 p.m., followed by her funeral at 2 p.m. She was lifelong member of the Pine Grove Church family.
Memorials may be made to Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
