Services Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 982-8134 Funeral service 12:00 PM Salem United Methodist Church Lavaughn Elwood Lowder

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lavaughn Elwood Lowder, 92, of Albemarle passed away Monday morning, June 3, 2019 at Stanly Manor, in Albemarle, North Carolina.

The son of the late Wren and Vina Lowder, Lavaughn was born Aug. 21, 1926 in Albemarle.

He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1943.

Mr. Lowder was inducted into the United States Army on Nov. 29, 1944, as a member of the 333rd Infantry Regiment, 84th Infantry Division and sent to the European Theater of Operations. He was honorably discharged from active service in Aug. 21, 1946 and then served 19 years in the North Carolina National Guard.

On Nov. 3, 1951, Lavaughn married Dean Shaw, daughter of the late Ollie and Ora Shaw of Denton.

Together, they made their home in Albemarle where they raised two children and were married for 63 years before her death on Aug. 26, 2015.

Mr. Lowder retired as a pipefitter from Alcoa, Badin Works after more than 30 year of service.

Lavaughn loved working outside in his yard or his farm. A Mason, he also enjoyed a good conversation, particularly those that involved current events. However, he derived his greatest joy from being with family.

Mr. Lowder is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lowder of Albemarle; his son, Michael Lowder and wife, Brenda, of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandson, Matthew Lowder of Johnson City, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Mr Lowder was preceded in death by his brothers, Cameron and Weldon Lowder; and his sister, Vina Ruth Lowder Simpson.

The family appreciates all the care given by the staff at Stanly Manor. Most especially, the family wishes to thank his long-term caregiver, Carolyn Dunn, whose assistance prior to and during his stay at Stanly Manor was exceptional.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Combs, officiating. Interment will be Salem United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the new Fellowship Building fund at Salem United Methodist Church. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries