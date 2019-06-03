Leo Paul Boucher Jr.

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ret. Col. Leo Paul Boucher Jr. passed away peacefully in Columbia, S.C. on May 22, 2019.

He was born Jan. 24, 1932 in Bristol, Conn., and was the eldest child of Leo Paul Boucher Sr. and Frances Harriet Stone Boucher.

A distinguished colonel in the Army with 30 years of service, Leo served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart, among many other honors.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan Kinlan; and their two daughters, Kathleen (Abby) and Maureen. He is also survived by his children, Stephen, Kenneth, James (Kim), Daniel, Lisa (Jeff) from his marriage to Margaret Smathers; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Brooke, Britany, Michael, Jennifer, Jeremy, Colleen and Garrett; four great-grandchildren and six nieces; and his siblings, Richard, Ronald (Ceil) and Sandra (Mickey), all of whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce and Lawrence, and daughter-in-law, Tamara.

He was a strong family man and a beloved husband and partner to his wife, Joan.

Leo enjoyed intellectual conversations with his best friend and brother-in-law, Mickey, and valued his close relationships with his extensive family.

An avid cribbage player, Leo enjoyed few things more than quietly dominating his opponents.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 in Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the Mass.

A reception will immediately follow at Chef Geoff's, 3201 New Mexico Ave. NW.

Burial, with full military honors, will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date and will be posted on www.storkefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Our Troops www.hfotusa.org or Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington, D.C.

Published in Stanly News And Press from June 3 to June 4, 2019