"Uffda…got that over with!" For those not in the know, Leonard "Dave" Davidson, 101, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Dave was born in Valley City, North Dakota, to his Scandinavian immigrant parents, Otto and Marie Davidson.
Dave was preceded in death by his vivacious wife of 49 years, Lucy Keeter Baggett Davidson.
Mischievous as a boy, his parents worked hard to rein him in. Never that interested in church, Dave once punctured all four tires on the family car in an attempt to avoid the Sunday ritual. However, he didn't think his plan all the way through as the church was less than a mile from home, so his parents made him run there anyway.
Nevertheless, he was not dissuaded entirely from pranks and naughtiness, the legends of which have inspired family lore ever since.
During the Great Depression, Dave worked in the local garage and earned two "bits" a day. His mechanical skill ultimately propelled him to graduate from General Motors Institute and prepared him for a 40-year career in the instruction of servicing aircraft engines and overseeing 300 field reps worldwide for General Motors.
Dave's career path was interrupted by WWII when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a Navigator/Bombardier.
Life for Dave began looking up again when he met Lucy, his six-foot Carolina bride, in post-WWII Japan. Shortly after the wedding (with a Baggett approval at the "Big House" in Lillington, NC), they headed to Germany for seven years where they traveled extensively and had many adventures, including the birth of their two daughters.
Dave's final work assignment was with Detroit Diesel/Allison's Aerospace Division in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he and Lucy raised their two girls.
Always ready to socialize, they helped institute an annual block party in their neighborhood and established a unique tradition of adult trick-or-treating involving shots of bourbon.
A product of the Depression, Dave was cautious with money but generous with his talents and advice. To his daughters in college, he concluded his weekly missives with, "Keep your nose to the grindstone, but don't let it ruin your profile."
Dave and Lucy retired to Lake Tillery in North Carolina where he launched his second "career" as President of the Norwood Sperm Bank - donations no longer (or ever) accepted - complete with business cards which he distributed generously to friends and family. Count yourself blessed if you got one!
As he aged, he became more persuaded by the expression, "only the good die young."
Dave is survived by his daughters, Keeter Davidson Sechrist (Mike), and Page Davidson Cvelich (Ed); grandchildren, Eric M. Sechrist (Maria), Peter K. Cvelich (Ramonna), Michael K. Cvelich (Mackenzie), and Brooke S. Miranda (Nick); great- grandchildren, Violet, Aaron, Carter, Palmer, Campbell, and one in the oven; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made either by check to the American Indian College Fund at 8333 Greenwood Blvd., Denver, CO 80221 (insert "in memory of Leonard Davidson" in memo line) or online at www.collegefund.org.
