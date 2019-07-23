Services Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704) 933-2222 Leonard Worth Little Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Parkwood Baptist Church in Concord with the Rev. Bo Sherrill officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Leonard was born Dec. 31, 1953 to the Doris Wyatt Little and the late Leonard Worth Little Sr. in Albemarle.

He graduated as Valedictorian from the North Carolina School for the Deaf (NCSD) in Morganton in 1974.

He was an Eagle Scout, on the track team and played football.

He furthered his education at Chowan Community College in Murfreesboro, receiving an Associate's Degree in Printing and Graphics.

He was employed by Pelton Crane for 25 years and later worked with Freightliner for 15 years, where he finished his career.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Coleman Little of the home; daughter, Jennifer Tori Little (Anthony Lantieri) and new granddaughter, Gemma Tori Lantieri of Washington, D.C.; son, Joshua Little of China Grove; cherished mother, Doris Little; and loving sisters, Donna and Sylvia Little, all of Concord.

He loved hiking and his two dogs, Pepper and Furby.

He also enjoyed old cars and most importantly spending time with his family.

Leonard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

He will be dearly missed.

Memorials may be made to the North Carolina School for the Deaf (NCSD), 517 W. Fleming Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.

Published in Stanly News And Press from July 23 to July 24, 2019