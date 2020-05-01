Lessie Harwood Plowman, 98, of Albemarle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehab.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle. A private family service will follow at 11 a.m. in chapel. Private burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church.

Ms. Plowman was born Feb. 12, 1922 in Stanly County to the late Mary Elizabeth Teeter Harwood and Martin Luther Harwood.

Lessie was a life member at Salem United Methodist Church and had advanced to oldest member status.

She and her husband owned and operated Plowman Sheet Metal for many years. While working in the sheet metal industry, they were given the opportunity to travel to many places around the world.

Some of there travels included Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, The Virgin Islands and many more places. One time while in England for a month, they dined on a yacht on The River Thames underneath torch light.

She is survived by her nephew, Carol Herlocker, and godsons, Robert Breading and Cort Gregg.

Lessie was preceded in death by her husband Loyd Plowman; sons Terry Plowman, Cleveland Plowman and Loyd Plowman Jr.; and daughter Mary Katherine Plowman.

A special thanks to Vickie Furr, Charlotte Cummings, Salem UMW and special pastors for maintaining connection with Mrs. Plowman and the church over the years.

Added thanks are owed to caregivers of Bethany Woods and Community Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the New Fellowship Building fund of Salem UMC.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Plowman family.

