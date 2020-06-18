Lillie Modea Burleson, 85, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Burleson was born August 27, 1934, in Fayetteville, NC to the late Jim and Selma Saleeby Modea.
Mrs. Burleson was a 1952 graduate of Spencer High School and later attended Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Burleson worked as a Clerk for Met Life Insurance Company, where she retired after 35 years.
Mrs. Burleson was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in New London.
Mrs. Burleson was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey "Duke" Burleson, whom she married August 9, 1958.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in New London, conducted by Rev. John Kahl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund, 225 E. Gold St., New London, NC 28127.
Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Burleson was born August 27, 1934, in Fayetteville, NC to the late Jim and Selma Saleeby Modea.
Mrs. Burleson was a 1952 graduate of Spencer High School and later attended Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Burleson worked as a Clerk for Met Life Insurance Company, where she retired after 35 years.
Mrs. Burleson was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in New London.
Mrs. Burleson was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dewey "Duke" Burleson, whom she married August 9, 1958.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in New London, conducted by Rev. John Kahl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund, 225 E. Gold St., New London, NC 28127.
Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.