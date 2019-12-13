|
Lillie "Kate" Drye, 91, passed into life anew, Dec. 11, 2019, at Stanly Manor.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha Donahue.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wade W. Drye.
Kate is survived by her two sons, Wilbur "Mickey" Drye, wife Shirley, and Benny Drye, wife Joyce, of Albemarle; a grandson, Adam Drye, wife Katie, great-granddaughter, Nola, all of Raleigh; stepgrandson, Robert Bowers; stepgranddaughter, Cynthia Monteith, husband Josh, and great-grandson, Sawyer, of Cleveland; stepgranddaughter, Leslie Baynard, and stepgreat-granddaughters, Jordan, and Taylor, Jordan's daughters, TaLayja and Tynleigh.
Mrs. Drye was a member of Palestine Methodist Church, where she previously taught Sunday School.
She was previously employed by the VA Hospital, Salisbury, FHA, Selective Service and Stanly Social Services.
She loved dancing at the Senior Center with Don Hudson, the YMCA heated pool, needle point, computer games, reading, traveling and her cats, Molly and Smokey.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Caroll Flack. The burial will conclude in Palestine Cemetery, 35614 Palestine Road.
Special thanks to the staff of Spring Arbor, Stanly Manor and Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church and Hospice of Cabarrus County.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019