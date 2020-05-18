Linda Ann Hatley Kendall, 73, of New London, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Kendall's Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Kent Little. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Linda was born Nov. 23, 1946 in Stanly County to the late Hal Floyd Hatley and Stella Mae Hatley Hatley.

She retired from the Boy Scouts of America after working in accounting and as an office manager for 44 years.

Mrs. Kendall was a member at Kendall's Baptist Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and never missed a sports event.

Mrs. Kendall is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kendall Sr.; son, Kenny Kendall (Laina) of New London; daughter, Tracy Sells (Tommy) Richfield; grandchildren, Ashley Kendall, Jerrett Kendall, Dakota Evonsion (Cole), Alexa Sells and Hunter Sells; and great-grandchild Coleten Evonsion.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Gathings.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice at 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371 or to Kendall's Baptist Church Cross Ministries Youth Fund at PO Box 40, Richfield, NC 28137.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Kendall family.

