Linda Beaman Peterson, 75, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in CHS Northeast, Concord.

Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel, Albemarle, with the Rev. Ronnie Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Born Jan. 13, 1944 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Girtha Hamilton Beaman.

She was a member of Melton's Grove United Methodist Church in Mt. Gilead. She was a retired manager in the textile industry. She loved gardening and she was an excellent seamstress.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling and seeing new places.

Mrs. Peterson is survived by her husband, Roger Charles Peterson of the home, brother Dalton Beaman of Greensboro, stepchildren Keva, Jane, Kyle, Chet, Kent and Carlie, and six grandchildren.

A brother, Bobby Beaman, preceded her in death.