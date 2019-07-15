|
Linda H. Sides, 64, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Mrs. Sides was born April 1, 1955 in Stanly County to the late James C. Herlocker and the late Mabel Herlocker. She was also preceded in death by husband, Robert Lee Sides Sr.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Ronnie Pugh. Burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
Survivors include son, Robert (Amie) Sides Jr.; daughter, Michelle Sides; granddaughter, Jessica Sides; grandsons, Kyle Hunsucker, Kevin Hunsucker Jr.; Robert L. Sides III, brothers, Junior (Margaret) Herlocker, Tommy (Patsy) Herlocker, Keith (Linda) Herlocker; and sister, Carolyn Sides.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Ste 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sides family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019