Linda "MeeMaw" Little Hartsell, 77, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Mrs. Hartsell was born Sept. 17, 1941 in Oakboro to the late Singleton Little and Edith Curlee Little.
Linda married James "Bo" Hartsell of Oakboro on June 4, 1961 and together they lovingly raised their family in Midland.
Linda was a lifetime member of Oakboro United Methodist Church and was a regular attendee of Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland.
She retired after working many years at Crum & Forster Insurance Company and Lawyers Glen/Elliott Manor Assisted Living Center. Linda and Bo were long time owners of Wilgrove Barber Shop of Mint Hill.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Bo" Hartsell, and her sister, Judith McGee.
Linda is survived by her son, Jamie Hartsell of Midland; son, Joey Hartsell and his wife, Holly, of Midland; her precious grandchildren, Toby and Hope Hartsell of Midland whom she loved so much; her brother-in-law, Bob McGee of Oakboro; and her many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland, with the family friend and Pastor Mark Clontz officiating. The casket will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakboro Cemetery 1373 N. Main St., Oakboro.
The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the staff at Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center for their kindness and care over the past six weeks.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019