|
|
Linda Kiker Shaffer, 72, of Norwood, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 unexpectedly at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Our mother had such a big spirit. She had such a big personality and the sweetest heart.
Ms. Shaffer was born July 18, 1947 in Stanly County to the late Harvey Pierce Kiker and the late Lena Mae Kiker. Her brother, Loyde Kiker, also preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Ray Johnson.
Linda's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, daughter LeeAnn Mesimer of Norwood; grandson, Naylen Hetland; daughter Deborah Whitley of Concord; grandson, Garrett Hatley; granddaughter, Brittany Hammond; great-grandchildren, Noah Anderson, Adisyn Anderson and Brailyn Anderson; son Jacob and Sandy Whitley of Red Cross; grandsons, Logan Whitley and Jacob Whitley; sisters, Elaine Efird, Brenda and Joe Roberson, Clair and Steve Bean; and sister-in-law Jane Kiker.
Linda's additional special ones in her life: Josh Mabry, Arianna Mabry, Skyler Lubbe and Jeffrey Carpenter.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Shaffer family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019