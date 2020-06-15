Linda Rose Lowder, 80, of Albemarle, stepped into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on June 13, 2020 at Atrium Stanly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Rose, Sr. in 1975, and Lowell B. Lowder in 1994.

Born February 1, 1940, in Wayne County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Dottie Wiggs.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Lloyd Wiggs Jr., Rudolph Wiggs, Donald Wiggs and Wilbert Wiggs; and sisters Myrtle Winstead, Marjorie Braswell and Joan Smith.

Ms. Lowder graduated from Pfeiffer College with her Master's in Criminal Justice.

She was a Juvenile Court Intake Counselor for the State of North Carolina for 33 years.

After retirement, Ms. Lowder cheerfully served her community through numerous organizations, some of which included Stanly Community Christian Ministry, Meals on Wheels, OASIS, The Community Inn Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, Board member at SCUSA, served as a volunteer and Board member of Hospice of Stanly, served on the Daymark Board and Board of The Stanly County Senior Center where she enjoyed participating in many trips and activities.

She lovingly served in many activities within her church.

Ms. Lowder was an excellent cook and also an avid card player, which she enjoyed with her numerous friends.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Edward Rose (Samantha) of Rock Hill, SC, and Thomas Rose (Robin) of New London; four granddaughters, Susan Strawn (Adam), Michelle Firmstone (Brian), Amanda Lukach (Mike), Melanie Rose (David); five great-grandchildren, Braxton Strawn, Garrett Strawn, Addison Lukach, Landon Rose-Butler and Lilly Lukach; brother, Rex Wiggs (Dot); and sister, Edith Nader.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Central United Methodist Church. The celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation. A private interment will follow the service.

A special thank you to the Staff at Bethany Woods Spark Unit and Atrium Stanly for their excellent care and love for her and our family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to Stanly Community Christian Ministry or Hospice of Stanly.

Stanly Funeral Home is serving the family.

