Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 Lindsey Whitleigh Efird

1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lindsey Whitleigh Efird, 21, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home.

Her funeral will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Sweeney and Rev. Ben Sloan officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany United Metho-dist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle.

Lindsey was born on May 17, 1998 in Mecklenburg County to Mark Brooks Efird and Karen Lanette Kiker of Albemarle.

She attended West Main Pre School and was a homebound student with Endy Elementary. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sister Hannah Brooks Efird of Albemarle; maternal grandmother Aloma Whitley of Oakboro; maternal great-grandmother Doris Whitley from Oakboro; and paternal grandparents Ruby and Joe Efird of Albemarle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MPS Society, PO Box 14686 Durham, NC 27703, Bethany United Methodist Church 2411 US-52 Albemarle, NC 28001, and Hospice Of Stanly & The Uwharrie 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Efird Family. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 3 to June 4, 2019