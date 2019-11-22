|
|
Lizzie Lucille Eudy, 80, of Locust, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Locust.
Lucille was born May 12, 1939 to the late Billy Arnold Almond and the late Effie Pearl Almond.
She was also preceded in death by husband, Jessie D. Eudy, brothers, Lee, Carl, Clinton and Coy, and sisters, Rachel Huneycutt and Ruby Almond.
Lucille loved her church, cooking, baking, sewing and her friends. She also loved to give to others.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral service will be on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Locust, officiated by Pastors Brian Bolding, Charlie Littlejohn and Glenn Johnson. Burial will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery at 617 Bethel Church Road, Locust.
Survivors include sons, Mike (Janie) Eudy and Jerry (Jeanne) Eudy; grandchildren, Justin Eudy and Mariah, Jenna (Damion) Gilfillan, Mitchell (Elisabeth) Eudy and Jeremy (Katie) Eudy; brother, Rayvon Almond; and sister, Margaret Troutman. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Allie and Jake Perry and Cameron and Caylee Gilfillan.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Eudy family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019