Lloyd "R.W." Nance, 77, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Forrest Oakes Healthcare Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Nance was born Feb. 3, 1942 to the late Joe Miller and Gladys Virginia Love Nance.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel. Lloyd will be buried beside his parents at the Love's Chapel UMC Cemetery, 808 South Love Chapel Road, Stanfield.
Survivors include sisters, Virginia Thomas, Bessie Rae Garmon; stepdaughters, Tonya Renee Bucannon, Nicky Denise Simmons; nephews, Jimmy Thomas, Eric Thomas; and four stepgrandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County & the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC. 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Nance family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019