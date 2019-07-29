|
Lois Blalock Rinehart, 79, of Albemarle passed away July 27, 2019 in her home.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church with Pastor Nathan Hammill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Born Dec. 12, 1939 in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Gill Blalock and Louise Morris Blalock.
She was a homemaker and also worked in cut and sew textiles as a seamstress. She was a charter member of Open Door Baptist Church. She loved her church, her family and gardening and flowers.
Mrs. Rinehart was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Cooper Rinehart, in December 2018.
She is survived by a son, Henry Chris Rinehart of Albemarle; daughter, Tammy Reid (Glenn) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Lamar Blalock of Albemarle; sisters, Lillie Ann Hatley of Albemarle and Linda Griffin of Albemarle; grandchildren, Henry Parker Hall (Laura) of Statesville, Randy Lamarr Hall (Cecilia) of Las Cruces, N.M., Kaycie Henson (Ronnie Henson Jr.) of Albemarle and Kelley Rinehart of Albemarle; great-grandchildren, Caleb Hall, Chloe Hall, Rileigh Morton, Amity Henson, Styneway Henson and Avalyce Mason.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019