Lois Shore Roberts Morrison, 91, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in CHS Stanly.

Her graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Stanly Gardens of Memory with the Rev. Todd McSwain officiating. There will be no formal visitation.

Born Aug. 10, 1927 in Yadkin County, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Sally Long Shore.

She attended the Norwood First Baptist Church and was a retired employee of Gilead Manufacturing.

She loved to read and she enjoyed watching and feeding birds. She was very active in the life of her church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Woodrow Franklin Roberts, and her second husband, H. B. Morrison.

She is survived by children, Gail Robinson (Jimmie) of Woodrun, Mickey Roberts of Mt. Gilead, Terecia White (Ronnie) of Troy and and Milton Roberts (Nancy) of Chapel Hill, and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the .

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is entrusted with arrangements. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 20 to May 21, 2019