1936 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lonnie Ray Morton, 83, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 30, 2019 at his home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

Born in Albemarle on June 21, 1936, he was the son of the late William Lee and Nellie Hinson Morton.

He was raised by his grandmother, Sally Hudson Morton.

He was a lifetime member of Grace Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir, served as a deacon and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

He graduated from Albemarle High School in the class of 1955.

Lonnie worked at Wiscasset Mills Co. while also studying and being self-taught to file income taxes and provide accounting services.

He established Morton's Income Tax & Bookkeeping service and he along with his wife Patty, faithfully served their clients for over 50 years until declining health prevented him from continuing.

Taking care of his customers was of upmost importance to him and as a result, many customers became like family.

He was a member of the Albemarle Rotary Club for over 50 years and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was a Master Mason and member of Stanly Lodge #348 for over 50 years. He was a leader for Cub Scout Pack #50 for many years. He also served on the board for the local Crisis Ministries.

Serving his church and community, both of whom helped raise Lonnie was always important to him. Because of his upbringing, he always felt compelled to help those less fortunate and anyone needing help, especially children.

In addition to his loving family and friends, Lonnie loved playing softball, most notably with the Belk Quenby and predecessor teams and was known as a superb first baseman.

After his playing days he took up golf and loved the individual competition with his golfing buddies and with his sons on family vacations at the beach.

He also loved making and flying kites, and in his later years he was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following his favorite teams.

In addition to his parents and grandmother, Lonnie was preceded in death by two loving sons, Kim Douglas Morton and Stephen Morton.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Patty Mann Morton; a son, Michael R. Morton and wife Melody of Advance; daughter-in-law, Lisa Morton of Albemarle; grandson David Morton and wife Sarah; granddaughter Emily Moore and husband Brian; grandson Zac Morton and wife Molly; four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, Riley and Cooper Morton, Brily and Ellie Moore and Lydia Morton; two brothers, Neil Morton of Albemarle and Jimmy Morton and wife Julia of Camden S.C.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care.

Funeral services for Mr. Morton will be held at Grace Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a graveside service at Fairview Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Stanly Home Health, especially Denise, Stephanie, Beth, Julie and Debbie for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Baptist Church, 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle, NC 28001. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 1 to July 2, 2019