ALBEMARLE?- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Lorena "Diane" Dennis Burris at Atrium Health Stanly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a severe stroke.
Diane was in her 74th year of living her life being strong, feisty and free.
Beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Diane was known for her collection of cookbooks and her love for her family.
Diane spent her early years working for Gilead Manufacturing before her time at Alcoa, from which she retired to spend her days shopping and searching for unique treasures for her home and her family.
Diane was predeceased by her parents, James Willard Dennis Sr. and Doris Crouch Dennis, and her sister, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Dennis.
Diane is survived by her brother, James Willard Dennis Jr. (Amelia) of Troy, NC; and her sister, Joyce Dennis Bush of Gloucester, Virginia.
Diane was the loving mother of Jeffrey Alan Burris (Amber) of Troy, NC, Myra Elizabeth Burris of Wadesboro, NC and Thomas Matthew Burris of Albemarle, NC.
She was the proud grandmother of Jeremiah Andrew Burris of Almont, CO, Shea Elizabeth Burris Walter of Troy, NC, Joshua David Burris (Erynn) of Troy, NC, Meredith Brooke Burris Garcia (Nelson) of Troy, NC, Daniel Alan Burris (Madelynn) of Troy, NC and Dylan Eli Kneller of Albemarle, NC.
And she loved her great-grandbabies so much! Wakelyn Walter, Lorelai Walter, Colden Burris and Layton Burris.
Diane was affectionately known to her family as "Grandma" or "The G-ma" to match with her sweet soul, strong sense of independence and sass!
Friends and family celebrated her life with a graveside service in conjunction with her sister Lib on July 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Sharon Cemetery in Mount Gilead officiated by Rev. William Saunders.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garden City Rescue Mission, 828 Fenwick St., Augusta, GA 30901. (706) 724-6960
Bumgarner Family Funeral Service is serving the Burris Family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.