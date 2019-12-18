Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Lorene Caudle


1943 - 2019
Lorene Caudle Obituary
Lorene Caudle, 76, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Caudle was born Oct. 11, 1943 in Stanly County to the late Bernie Allen Barringer and the late Alice Forrest Barringer.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Farrington Caudle; daughter, Sheri Lynnette Lowder; and brother, Glenn Barringer.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 32283 Bethlehem Church Road, in Norwood, officiated by the Rev. Lowell Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Survivors include son, Ronnie Allen Caudle (Myra) of Albemarle; grandsons, Derrick J. Buiwe and Dustin Allen Caudle (Kelly); granddaughter, Cassie Lowrance (Tyler); three great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons; sister, Sharon Corl; and brothers, Bobby, Doug and Alonzo Barringer.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of Stanly County for their loving care of Lorene.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Caudle family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
